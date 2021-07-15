Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.50 Million in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHCAU. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,748,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,997,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,000.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHCAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU).

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.