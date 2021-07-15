Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.50 Million in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 1st quarter worth about $39,880,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,448,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,966,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,969,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,969,000.

Shares of GTPBU stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

