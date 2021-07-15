Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.52 Million in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 356,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $196,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $3,044,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $5,052,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $922,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MUDS opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.54. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

