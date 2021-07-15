Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.96 Million in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 401,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,947,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

