Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $3.97 Million in FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTPAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,378,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FTAC Parnassus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,585,000.

Get FTAC Parnassus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTPAU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was formerly known as FTAC General Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Parnassus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.