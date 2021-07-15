Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 219,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.57% of TZP Strategies Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZPS stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.