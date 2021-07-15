Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.40% of Seaport Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition by 66.7% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

