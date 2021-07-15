Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 295,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.03% of Zanite Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Zanite Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,260,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTE stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

