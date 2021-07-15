Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $2 Million Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 205,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.68% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $482,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 45.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPAC opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

