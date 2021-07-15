Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 332,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,160,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,336,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000.

OTCMKTS BRPMU opened at $10.09 on Thursday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

