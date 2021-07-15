Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 354,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.75% of Healthcare Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCC. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $966,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $1,469,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Capital in the first quarter worth $1,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

HCCC stock opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

