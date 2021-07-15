Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.81% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $970,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $1,414,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

