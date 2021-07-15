Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 459,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MON. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000.

MON stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

