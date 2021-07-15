Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 230,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Pontem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth $916,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth $6,776,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth $8,148,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pontem in the first quarter worth $3,392,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNTM opened at $9.69 on Thursday. Pontem Co. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

