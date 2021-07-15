Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 249,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPKBU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,821,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $2,487,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $748,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $125,000.

Shares of SPKBU opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

