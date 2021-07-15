Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 220,233 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 486.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,233 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.32% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 704,782 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management grew its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,819 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,182,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRPB opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

