Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.