Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 257,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.56% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCIC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

