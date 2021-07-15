Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.47% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,820,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,340,000.

Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

