Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 302,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $12,112,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,280,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $7,268,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,019,000. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ opened at $9.72 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

