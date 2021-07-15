Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 496,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $9,456,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,989,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,815,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,958,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Shares of AGGRU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

