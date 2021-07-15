Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 553,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 11.95% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCAX. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,954,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,813,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in OCA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,396,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCAX opened at $9.84 on Thursday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

