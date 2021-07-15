Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.86% of SCVX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in SCVX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the first quarter worth $48,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SCVX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Get SCVX alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCVX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. SCVX Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX).

Receive News & Ratings for SCVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCVX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.