Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 275,390 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 275,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $8,089,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,826,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTR opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.67. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

