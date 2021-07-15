Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 500,000 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LVRAU. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,968,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $5,976,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $4,980,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000.

Levere stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.49.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

