Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 299.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,361 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.07% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 248.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC).

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.