Saba Capital Management L.P. Sells 101,896 Shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,896 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.83% of OTR Acquisition worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTRA. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,575,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTRA opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.