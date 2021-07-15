Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 220,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.86% of Pioneer Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PACX. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter valued at about $6,769,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,888,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,402,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $2,519,000.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Shares of PACX opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.