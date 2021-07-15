Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $13,741,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $9,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $8,955,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $7,463,000.

Shares of PLMIU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

