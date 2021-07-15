Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 346,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.08% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,385,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,080,000.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

SV stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $12.27.

Spring Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

