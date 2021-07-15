Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 290,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.71% of Yellowstone Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YSAC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Yellowstone Acquisition by 99.3% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 275,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Yellowstone Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YSAC stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

