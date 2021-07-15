SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 23.9% Lower This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00006253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $177,584.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00041181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00111339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00151010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,970.05 or 1.00071086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 682,889 coins and its circulating supply is 655,747 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

