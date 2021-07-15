Safe Haven Trading 41.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 41.2% against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.19 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.18 or 0.00870758 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Safe Haven Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

