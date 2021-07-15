SafeCapital Price Down 23.2% Over Last 7 Days (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $56,720.86 and approximately $150.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00025352 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002652 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001222 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

