SafeCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.52 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 15th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $575.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,067.91 or 1.00715349 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00036713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.04 or 0.01259531 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00356729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007143 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.71 or 0.00388520 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00054030 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading



