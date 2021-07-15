Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $81.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.10. Safehold has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $85.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99 and a beta of -0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 127,623 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.61 per share, with a total value of $8,756,214.03. Insiders have acquired 253,539 shares of company stock worth $17,940,987 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.