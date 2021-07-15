SafeInsure 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $77.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 15th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $152,658.63 and $77.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 42.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00025036 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003008 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003096 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001220 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,129,634 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

