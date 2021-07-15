Safex Token Price Reaches $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and $355.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Safex Token has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (SFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

