SALT Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.96 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and $18,831.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

SALT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

