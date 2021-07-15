Salzgitter AG Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SZGPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

SZGPY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

