San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 168,852 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $224.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

