Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities cut Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. assumed coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. 52,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,105. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

See Also: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.