Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.