Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.38.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$36.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 23.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.85, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$31.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.39%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.