Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the June 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.7 days.

SASOF remained flat at $$15.31 during trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.25. Sasol has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

