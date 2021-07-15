SaTT Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 15th. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $205,690.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SaTT has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00857722 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SaTT Coin Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

