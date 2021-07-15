Savaria Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Savaria in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed forecasts that the company will earn $1.18 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$20.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$19.55. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$11.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.92.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total transaction of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Insiders sold a total of 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

