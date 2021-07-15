Savills (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

