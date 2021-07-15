Savix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $239,212.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $3.78 or 0.00011860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Savix has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $244,854.38 and $239,212.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00050603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00863059 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 112,025 coins and its circulating supply is 64,748 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Buying and Selling Savix

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.