Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Schlumberger comprises 5.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.26. 293,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,700,026. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

